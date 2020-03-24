Coronavirus Pandemic: Can India Defeat COVID-19? WHO Sings Praises of How the Vastly Populated Country Eradicated Polio and Smallpox

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, 22 states have shut down, and domestic airlines have halted its operations till 31 March. The lockdowns were imperative as no one can even fathom the magnitude of the crisis that India will face if COVID-19 enters stage 3 and starts spreading in the community. It is indeed challenging to control the pandemic in such a vast population. But before we start anticipating the worst, let us not forget that India is a world leader when it comes to healthcare. WHO also applauded India in completely eradicating two of the most deadly diseases – polio and smallpox.

WHO Applauds India

WHO has said that it is vital that countries like India led the way in showing the world what can be done to save lives. India led the world in eradicating smallpox and polio, and it was one of the greatest successes of humankind. Despite a healthcare system beset by severe problems, India has secured the future of the world with an achievement to be proud of. Coronavirus Prevention Tips: Google Spreads Awareness with 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory on Its Homepage to Stop the Spread of COVID-19.

India as A Case Study in Eradicating Polio and Smallpox

We have done a tremendously fantastic job in identifying cases and vaccinating the people and doing all the things that need to be done to eliminate the silent killers. This feat was possible through the strong commitment of the government, NGOs, WHO and UNICEF. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Have a Super-Healthy Microbiome and Be Less Vulnerable to Viral Invaders like COVID-19.

Let us not forget to mention all the tireless hard work of millions of front-line workers - social mobilisers, vaccinators, and community and health workers - who continue to implement innovative strategies to rid India of the deadly diseases. Coronavirus Outbreak: What To Stock In Your Medicine Cabinet Amid COVID-19? Medications To Relieve Symptoms Like Fever and Cough.

So, when the community is involved, India has tremendous capacities to beat any disease. We have done in in the past, and we will do it again and lead the world by an example. But while the healthcare sector strives to find a treatment to COVID-19 and care for the infected patients, let us not forget to do our bit by staying indoors.