New Delhi, January 23: Days after India launched the world’s largest vaccination drive across the country, Bharat Biotech released a fact sheet about the process involved and who should not take its 'Covaxin' COVID-19 vaccine. The fact sheet that has been published by Bharat Biotech talk about the potential beneficiaries of risks and benefits of immunisation. In India, two vaccines have been approved for emergency use include Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The pharma company also advised pregnant and breastfeeding women not to take Covaxin, and people who are immuno-compromised or are on medication which affects the immune system should also not take Bharat Biotech's vaccine. Covaxin Fact Sheet: Bharat Biotech Releases Advisory Warning People With Medical Conditions, Pregnant Women To Avoid Vaccine Shot, Check Full Advisory Here.

In the fact-sheet, Bharat Biotech advices people with allergies, fever, or bleeding disorder or is on a blood thinner not to take the covaxin vaccine. Side effects that have been reported with the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine include:

Injection site pain Injection site swelling Injection site redness Injection site itching stiffness in the upper arm weakness in injection arm Body ache Headache Fever Malice Weakness Rashes Nausea Vomiting

Vaccine manufacturer and biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has formulated a fact sheet that outlines the use of its coronavirus vaccine. "There is a remote chance that the Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction may rarely occur after getting a dose of the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Signs of the severe allergic reaction may include:

Difficulty in breathing

swelling of the face and throat

A fast heart beat

Rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness

According to the fact sheet, you should not take the vaccine if:

Have any history of allergies. Have fever. H ave a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner. Are immune compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system. Are pregnant. Are breastfeeding. Have received another COVID-19 vaccine. Any other serious health related issues, as determined by the Vaccinator/officer supervising vaccination.

In its fact sheet, Bharat Biotech in the fact sheet stated that the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to COVID-19 need not be followed.

