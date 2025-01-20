Fitness is important to keep you mentally and physically healthy. However, as the winters crept inside our homes, the urge to stay inside the blanket often overweighs the necessity of doing a workout and hitting the gym. In such a situation, you can also workout at your home with the help of some weights and other important materials required for exercise. Here are 5 exercises which you can do at home if feeling lazy. Top Anti-Aging Exercises: From Cardio to Aerobic Exercises, Necessary Exercises for De-Ageing To Start Today.

Chair Squats

Use a chair for support while performing squats, targeting your legs and core with a modified exercise. It will keep your lower body strong. You can also use a slab or any other object for the squats. In this, you need to bend like you are sitting on a chair.

Plank

A great core-strengthening exercise that can be done in various variations, including high plank and side plank, depending on your fitness level. You can buy yoga mats and perform planks at home.

Wall Sit

To work your glutes and knees, you can also do a Wall Sit exercise at home. In this lean against a wall with your back flat, and slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. You need to hold your position.

Pilates Exercises

This exercise will help you focus on controlled movements that engage your core and improve flexibility. It is ideal for a low-impact workout which can be easily done at home. It focuses on the smaller and deeper muscles that support your structure and enhance your overall health.

Bodyweight Lunges

Targeting the legs and glutes, this exercise requires no apparatus. In this step forward with one leg, lowering your body until your back knee almost touches the ground, then push back up to repeat. To make it more rigorous, you can hold weights while doing the bodyweight lunges.