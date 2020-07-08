Being healthy doesn't just mean having a flat stomach and a well-toned body. There are many other aspects involved in defining your health, like heart health, kidney health, lung health to name a few. Likewise, it is necessary to focus on brain health, which is also responsible for keeping your heart beating, lungs breathing and allowing you to move, feel and think. There are foods that can help improve brain health and improve our memory. Foods that Can Damage Your Brain: 5 Things You Eat That Can Slowly (But Surely) Cause Memory Loss and Brain Fog.

The diet which we follow on a daily basis not only affects our health but also has an impact on the way we carry out our tasks. Nutritious food often makes way for a healthy mind that, in turn, leads to positive thinking. It is also observed that people who take care of their health tend to be more focussed on their work. Also, with an increase in age, your memory level weakens. Therefore, there are many old people suffering from Alzheimer disease. Let us take a look at foods which can help improve brain health and boost your memory. From Dark Chocolates to Herbal Tea, 5 Stress-Busting Foods & Beverages You Should Have for Less Anxiety During Lockdown.

Five Foods For Good Brain Health

1. Salmon

Salmons are rich in omega 3 fatty acids which the body uses for brain and nerve cells. As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, omega 3 fatty acid may slow age-related mental decline and help ward off Alzheimer's disease.

2. Eggs

Eggs come along with vital nutrients like vitamins B6, vitamin B12, folate and choline which are good for brain health. The presence of micronutrients like choline in eggs enables the body to use acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and memory.

3. Turmeric

Curcumin, the main ingredient in turmeric, is responsible for improving brain health. It boosts serotonin and dopamine, which help improve mood. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, curcumin helps improve memory in people with Alzheimer.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is high in vitamin K which aids in forming sphingolipids, a type of fat that's densely packed into brain cells. Apart from this, this cruciferous vegetable possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects which may help protect the brain against damage.

5. Coffee

The presence of caffeine in coffee helps keep the brain alert by blocking adenosine, a chemical messenger that makes us sleepy. It also helps boost serotonin, which can keep the mood happy.

You should try to include these foods regularly in your meals for sharp memory. Apart from this, it is also necessary to sleep well and exercise regularly to enable good concentration and have a healthy brain in the long run.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

