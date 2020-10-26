Hazelnuts are not known to many. However, they are quite nutritious and can provide an array of benefits to the body. It is sweet in flavour and can be eaten raw, roasted or ground into a paste. Hazelnuts, also known as the filbert, comes from the Corylus tree. These nuts consist of protein, fats, vitamins and minerals. Hazelnuts are also a good source of dietary fibres. It serves as a perfect tasty snack and is a great addition to many dishes. LatestLY brings you a look at the health benefits of hazelnuts, which can improve heart health and lower blood sugar level. Black Raisins Health Benefits: From Fighting Bad Cholesterol to Building Strong Immune System, 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Dry Fruit.

Hazelnuts have a good nutrition profile. As per NutritionData, around 28 g of this nut, that is around 20 kernels, consist of 176 calories, which comprise of vitamin E, thiamin, magnesium, copper and manganese, while 4.7 g carbs, 4.2 g proteins, 2.7 g fibres and 17 g fat make up the macros. Most of the fats in hazelnuts are mono and polyunsaturated fats which contain a good amount of omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, such as oleic acid. Filbert also consists of phytic acid which has been shown to impair the absorption of some minerals, like iron and zinc. Walnut Health Benefits: From Increasing Sperm Count to Aiding Weight Loss, 5 Reasons Why the Nut Should Be Your Go-to Snack.

Hazelnuts Health Benefits

1. Good Heart Health - Hazelnuts consist of healthy fats and antioxidants which help reduce the bad 'LDL' cholesterol. Also, magnesium in hazelnuts helps normalise blood pressure, which improves heart health. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, eating 29 to 69 grams of hazelnuts per day has been linked to improvement in heart health parameters.

2. Reduce Risk of Cancer - The presence of proanthocyanidins, an antioxidant in hazelnut, helps reduce the risk of cancer as per a study published in the National Institute of Health.

3. Lower Blood Sugar Levels - Hazelnuts consist of antioxidants that help reduce blood sugar levels. Eating hazelnut regularly also helps improve insulin sensitivity.

4. Support Healthy Bowel Movement - Hazelnuts come along with dietary fibres which smoothen the bowel movement and help prevent constipation.

5. Reduce Inflammation - The high concentration of healthy fats in hazelnuts helps reduce inflammation. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, eating 60 g of hazelnuts every day for 12 weeks helped reduce inflammatory markers in overweight and obese people.

It is better to have hazelnuts in raw or roasted or ground form by adding them to your salad or any other dishes. Hazelnuts spreads are high in sugar and highly processed. Therefore, they must be avoided. Include other nuts like pecans, walnuts, almonds to name a few, in your diet for healthy functioning of the body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).