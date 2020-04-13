Black Raisins Health Benefits: From Fighting Bad Cholesterol to Building Strong Immune System, 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Dry Fruit

Black Raisins (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dry fruits and nuts are always considered healthy rich snacks as they are beneficial for the body in numerous ways. They are nutrient-dense and hence, must be eaten in balance. One such dry fruit that has immense benefits is black raisins, which is a storehouse of nutrients. Black raisins are known by different names in India like kala kishmish or kala manuka. Let's take a look at the health benefits of black raisins which include fighting bad cholesterol to helping build a strong immune system. Walnut Health Benefits: From Increasing Sperm Count to Aiding Weight Loss, 5 Reasons Why the Nut Should Be Your Go-to Snack.

Black raisin, the most popular variety of dried grape, is widely known for its sugary taste and juicy flavour. This dry fruit comes along with medicinal property and also consists of compounds which can improve our health. Black raisins are most commonly found in sweet dishes like kheer, phirni and are also studded in barfis. Kala kishmish is full of natural sugar that makes them a great energy booster. Almonds Beauty Benefits: From Hair Growth to Exfoliation, How These Nuts Can Improve Skin and Hair.

Black Raisins Health Benefits

1. Fight Bad Cholesterol - Black raisins consist of soluble fibre, which is basically an anti-cholesterol compound. It transfers LDL from the bloodstream to the liver and facilitates its elimination from our body. The presence of polyphenol in black raisins also helps in bringing down the level of cholesterol by restraining various cholesterol absorbing enzymes.

2. Keeps Anaemia at Bay - Black raisins are loaded with great amounts of iron. This means that if you make the consumption of black raisins a habit, you can easily meet the recommended daily intake of dietary iron. This, in turn, can help keep anaemia at bay.

3. Regulates Blood Pressure- Black raisins contain a good amount of potassium, which can help in lowering the level of sodium in the body considerably.

4. Boost Immunity - Black raisins consist of vitamin B and C, that can strengthen your body's immunity. This can help your body fight infections that cause cold, flu and fever.

5. Good For Hairs - Black raisins help in maintaining the natural colour of the hair and avoid premature greying of hair. Not only is this dry fruit rich in iron, but it also comes along with vitamin C that facilitates the fast absorption of the mineral and provides proper nourishment to the hair.

It is recommended to eat black raisins soaked in water overnight, as it will facilitate quick absorption of nutrients. Also remember, moderation is the key for a healthy diet, and therefore, do not eat black raisins in excess as it can reverse the positive effect.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)