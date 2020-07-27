Every year World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 to raise awareness about the liver disease. Hepatitis is fatal and claims about 1.4 million lives every year. The inflammation disease of the liver can be self-limiting sometime but can even progress to fibrosis aka scarring, cirrhosis or liver cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hepatitis is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis. However, Hepatitis B which is one of the most common types is caused by the hepatitis B virus, or HBV. While it can be extremely serious and has no cure, but is easily preventable. You can protect yourself by getting the hepatitis B vaccine and by having safer sex. Therefore it is important that more and more people know about the vaccinations and other preventable measures. Hepatitis Day aims at doing its bit with creating awareness about the liver condition.

Hepatitis Day 2020 Theme

According to WHO, the year 2020's theme is “Hepatitis-free future,” with a strong focus on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and newborns. On 28 July, WHO will publish new recommendations on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

Hepatitis Day 2020 Significance

World Hepatitis Day observed every year on July 28 aims to increase awareness about viral hepatitis. According to WHO, the inflammation of the liver that causes a range of health problems, including liver cancer needs to talked about. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D and E. Together, hepatitis B and C are the most common cause of deaths and they claim about 1.3 million lives each year, as per WHO. While we are amid the COVID-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day and it is important that more and more people know about it. About 290 million people are living with viral hepatitis unaware, says WHO and they continue to suffer because of lack of awareness.

How do you test for hepatitis?

To test for hepatitis, one needs to get the Viral Serology or Hepatitis Panel done. A professional doctor will seek a viral serology panel which is a group of blood tests that determines whether you have hepatitis.

