Is Red Rash a Symptom of Coronavirus? Dermatologists Fear Changes in Skin Condition Could Indicate COVID-19

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The novel coronavirus, causing COVID-19, is the rising concern for people across the globe. Scientists and medical professional are continuously studying this new virus, and so far, very little information is available. In the wake of the increasing cases, other surprising symptoms of the infection have been developed—red rashes on the skin. Yes, according to the latest reports, dermatologists and doctors fear that changes in skin condition could also be a possible symptom of the novel coronavirus. Data from Italy indicated that as many as one in five people hospitalised with the virus might develop or experience changes in their skin.

As cases rise, multiple additional symptoms have been linked to the virus. Recently, ‘COVID Toes’ surfaced on the internet as the potential sign of coronavirus infection. ‘COVID Toes’ are lesions on one toe or all of the toes, bottom or top, and this symptom was seen in a more significant number of COVID-19 patients. However, the direct relation of the toes with the coronavirus symptoms is not known. Again, another report, a few days ago surfaced, revealing Wuhan doctors’ skin turned dark after they underwent treatment for COVID-19 in China. Doctors treating them stated the reason behind the change in skin colour was due to hormonal imbalances after their livers got damaged because of the virus.

Is Skin Rashes Are Sign of COVID-19?

Doctors fear that even skin rashes can be a sign of novel coronavirus. There are growing reports of infected patients who have developed rashes on their skin. Experts are yet to establish that if the virus is the cause. “I have seen quite a few patients who don’t normally suffer from eczema or allergies who have a sudden, odd rash. Then, maybe two or three days later, they have developed typical Covid-19 symptoms. For some patients, we believe a rash may be the only symptom that they get.” Dr Veronique Bataille, a National Health Service (NHS) consultant dermatologist in England, was quoted in the Daily Mail. Dr Bataille added that people should be more aware and look out for other possible symptoms in members of their household. 26-Year-Old UK Woman Having Severe Lung Condition and Diabetes Recovers From Coronavirus; Know More.

About 88 infected patients at the Lecco Hospital in Lombardy, one of the hardest-hit Italian regions, discovered 20 percent of them experienced changes to their skin, the report stated. Doctors have also founded red patches on toes and fingers, in some coronavirus patients. However, the rashes detected in COVID-19 patients seem to vary in appearance. Doctors and scientists have not yet understood fully, why these rashes occur. But if a link is proven, it might be an essential development in containing the spread, as experts believe rashes could help identify people, maybe infected by the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diarrhoea, a sore throat, aches and pains can indicate the infection. People are advised to stay cautious and consult a doctor, if they experience any of the above symptoms.