Mehndi, also known as henna, is a traditional form of body art popular in many cultures, particularly during weddings, festivals, and celebrations. Using intricate designs, mehndi leaves a temporary stain on the skin, symbolising beauty, auspiciousness, and cultural heritage. As you plan to apply henna to your hands and feet, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of side effects of mehndi that you must take care of before the application.

While mehndi is cherished for its decorative and cultural significance, it's essential to recognise potential side effects. Prolonged exposure to certain chemicals in henna can cause allergic reactions, including redness, itching, and swelling, especially in sensitive individuals. Additionally, black henna, often containing harmful additives like para-phenylenediamine (PPD), can lead to severe skin irritation and long-term damage.

1. Allergic Reactions: Some individuals may develop allergic reactions to mehndi. This can manifest as redness, itching, or swelling in the area where the henna was applied. In severe cases, allergic reactions can lead to blistering or even anaphylaxis.

2. Chemical Sensitivity: Mehndi products may contain additives or preservatives that can cause skin irritation or sensitivity in some people. These chemicals can exacerbate allergic reactions or cause irritation even in individuals who are not typically sensitive to henna itself.

3. Contact Dermatitis: Prolonged or repeated exposure to mehndi can sometimes lead to contact dermatitis, a condition characterised by redness, itching, and inflammation of the skin. This can occur even in individuals who have used henna without any issues in the past.

4. Skin Discoloration: In rare cases, mehndi can cause temporary or permanent skin discolouration. This might occur if the henna paste is left on the skin for too long or if certain additives in the paste react with the skin.

5. Hypersensitivity to Sunlight: Some individuals may experience increased sensitivity to sunlight after using mehndi. This can result in a condition known as photosensitivity, where the skin becomes more prone to sunburn or irritation when exposed to UV rays.

It's essential to perform a patch test before using mehndi, especially if you have sensitive skin or a history of allergies. Additionally, always follow the manufacturer's instructions and avoid leaving the henna paste on your skin for longer than recommended. If you experience any adverse reactions after using mehndi, discontinue use immediately and consult a healthcare professional.

