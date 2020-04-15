National Stress Awareness Day 2020: From Pizza to Tomato Soup, Here are 5 Comfort Foods to Keep Your Worries at Bay

National Stress Awareness Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the United States of America, April is designated as National Stress Awareness Month for Americans. This day is supposed to take place after Tax Day, that is on April 16. The Tax Day might have been postponed till July 15 amid coronavirus outbreak. However, National Stress Awareness Day this year will be observed on April 16, 2020. This day will emphasize and work on facts that can help Americans fight their stress and anxiety. On the occasion of National Stress Awareness Day 2020, we will share five comfort foods from pizza to tomato soup, that can help keep your worries at bay. Foods to Fight Depression: From Salmon to Spinach, Here Are 5 Foods You Should Include in Your Diet to Boost Serotonin.

Comfort food refers to foods that give a sense of pleasure to those who consume them, fulfilling an emotional need. They can be food or dishes that can help an individual enjoy that moment of eating and forget his sorrows. Everybody has their own comfort foods, however ice-cream, cookies and pizzas top the list as they are linked to increasing humour. Foods rich in carbohydrates acts on the central nervous system through neurotransmitters. These foods are also responsible to release chemical substances like serotonin, dopamine and endorphins which can make the person cheerful.

Top Five Comfort Foods to Console Your Stress

1. Pizza

Pizzas are available in different forms which are indeed considered to be the best food that calls for a celebration. Low-fat cheese pizza or protein-rich pizza can be tried out for better health and good mood.

2. Ice Cream

Ice cream serves as the best dessert and definitely helps in making the person feel relaxed. Different types of flavours topped with chocolate sauce, syrup or nuts enhances the taste.

3. Burger

One could never imagine a better treat than being served with a burger. This food are rich in carbohydrates and can also be made in a healthy way. While hanging out with friends in a cafe, burgers always are the first option for foods to be enjoyed.

4. Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is a soup made with tomatoes as the primary ingredient. It may be served hot or cold in a bowl, and may be made in a variety of way. This food is the healthiest option to make your immune strong and also keep your stress at bay.

5. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter can be eaten in breakfast every day along with brown bread. This will not only help you at bringing comfort, but can also keep you full for a longer time, thereby reducing your appetite.

Therefore, the above-mentioned comfort foods can be tried whenever a person is drowned in worries. However, one should not get addicted to it and consult a psychologist or psychiatrist to fight against stress and depression. It is important to count the blessings, discuss problems with your loved ones, exercise, meditate and rest properly to keep your worries at bay. While, comfort foods can support the person in consoling their stress.