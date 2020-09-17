If you have a runny nose, does it mean that you may not have COVID-19 but just the common cold? Well, at least that is what the major experts are saying. They describe fatigue as the most common symptom in children. Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has urged parents not to confuse the symptom of cold with coronavirus and in times like this, when 25,000 teachers were reportedly asked "to self-isolate because of swab shortage", it becomes important to understand the difference between common cold and COVID-19.

Professor Tim Spector, said to Daily Mail that children with a runny nose don't have COVID-19, however, they may have just the symptoms of the common cold. It is understood that the most common symptom in children of school age is fatigue which is said to have been affecting 55 percent and amid the time when UK's testing system has been tackling a huge number of people requesting the coronavirus tests, experts want to filter out the unnecessary ones. COVID-19 Symptoms: Study Explains Why People With Coronavirus Lose Their Sense of Smell and Taste.

Professor Tim Spector, of King's College London, urged parents to check for the runny nose as one of the symptoms while laying down the common COVID-19 symptoms in kids. Within two weeks after the school, re-opened fears have increased and experts are doing their best to remind parents that runny nose is not a symptom of coronavirus but maybe a common cold symptom. While there is a difference in the symptoms suffered but the most standard ones may not be visible in kids, for example, high temperature, continuous cough and loss of taste and smell that are common in people above the age of 18.

"You don't see (loss of taste and smell) in older people and in kids at all. They don't seem to lose that sense of smell and they don't seem to get the cough and shortness of breath as much either so it's a different picture at different age groups, presumably because the immune systems are behaving differently."

Coronavirus in kids is leaving parents in fear. In the US, on the other hand, about 550,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Various studies have revealed that children can shed the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic, or for long after their symptoms have cleared. According to a new study which sheds more light on the significance of the pediatric population in the pandemic's spread. Also, a newly described disease occurring in children and linked to COVID-19 is associated with significant changes in the immune system's white blood cells, according to a study that may allow doctors to better assess their young patients' condition and predict their resistance to current treatments. Paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection (PIMS-TS) is a new disease which shares some features with Kawasaki Disease

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).