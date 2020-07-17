Talking about our toilet habits is another taboo that exists along with all other things like mental health and menstrual health. And while we may shove the topic under the carpet, the discussion on how we choose to clean ourselves after passing stools is critical. We do not always talk about the most hygienic and efficient way to keep ourselves clean down there, but most of us either wipe the dirt with a toilet paper or use a jet spray to clean with water. But which is the most effective out of the two? Read on to know.

What Do People All Over the World Prefer?

Indians have it in their genes to clean their rear ends with water. Most Indian toilets are either equipped bucket and mug of water to clean up after pooping or a jet spray. Indians travelling abroad often face problems when they have to use toilet paper instead of water. On the other hand, the westerners exclusively use toilet paper to clean up, unlike Indians, who are more comfortable with using water. Bathroom Habits That Are Making You Sick.

Jet Spray vs Toilet Paper: Which One is Better?

A jet spray is undoubtedly the best way to clean yourself after passing stools. The water ensures that there is no residual fecal matter and with a jet spray, you do not directly need to touch the area. Using a toilet paper, on the other hand, does not ensure that the anal area will be cleaned adequately. However, it can be a good idea to wipe with toilet paper after using the jet spray to pat the area dry and keep it squeaky clean. Things You Should NEVER Do In a Public Toilet!

Are There Any Side Effects of Cleaning with Toilet Paper?

Toilet paper may not be a good option for patients suffering from piles or anal fissures. The friction caused by rubbing with the paper can cause excruciating pain and discomfort. Bathroom Cleaning Hacks While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic: Here's All You Need to Keep Your Toilet Germ-Free.

Bottom line: So the next time has to answer nature's call, make sure that you use both jet spray and toilet paper. A towel can also be an excellent option for wiping if you want to keep things eco-friendly.

