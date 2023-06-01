Mumbai, June 1: Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is a respiratory virus spreading throughout the United States even when Covid-19 and RSV cases are declining.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted a rise in HMPV cases nationwide last week. The agency said that at its height in mid-March, about 11% of tested samples tested positive for HMPV, a figure that is almost 36% higher than the typical pre-pandemic levels. What Is Adenovirus? Seven Children Die of Respiratory Infection in West Bengal; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of Flu-Like Illness.

The majority of those who contracted the virus, according to CNN, likely had no idea they had it, since sick individuals aren't often screened for it outside of a hospital or ER. There is no vaccination for HMPV and no antiviral medication to treat it, unlike with Covid and the flu. Instead, doctors treat the symptoms of very unwell patients.

Symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus

According to the CDC, the upper and respiratory tracts are impacted by the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Despite the fact that the virus may infect people of all ages, the agency stated that small children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable.

As per the CDC, HMPV was initially identified in 2001 and is a member of the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes the respiratory syncytial virus. Those who are HMPV-infected frequently have minor symptoms like a cold. In healthy people, the symptoms often go away on their own within two to five days. The CDC lists cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath as the most typical symptoms.

Precautions and Treatment for HMPV

HMPV is often transmitted from person to person by intimate contact with an infected person, coughing, sneezing, and touching things that have the virus on them, similar to the majority of respiratory viruses. What Is Hong Kong Flu? As H3N2 Virus Hits Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Know Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures.

In its report, the CDC said that, similar to the flu, RSV, and cold viruses, the virus is more likely to spread throughout the winter and spring months. Additionally, it said that there was presently no known cure or vaccination for the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). As a result, maintaining proper hygiene is key to prevention. Examples include often washing hands and covering one's mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

