What To Eat To Beat Summer Heat? From Cucumber To Coconut Water, List Of Cooling Foods to Keep You Hydrated and Ease Digestion

Cucumbers (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Do not know what to eat in summer? Just like how you should avoid certain heaty foods in summer, there are a host of refreshing herbs and fruits that will help you breeze through the summer days. They will keep you hydrated, keep your tummy cool, and ease digestion. Add these foods to your plate, and we guarantee that you will not suffer from any of those summer health woes. Make a note of these healthy fruits, vegetable and herbs to quench your thirst.

Cucumber

Who does not love cucumbers in summer? Cucumber has high water content and works as a fabulous coolant. This refreshing green will boost your immunity and tame inflammation during the summer months. Just much on them or add them to your raita. Beat The Heat And Boost Your Energy With These Nutritious Foods.

Yoghurt

Nothing can be more cooling and refreshing than probiotics in summer. Rich in probiotics, yoghurt is a natural coolant which will provide you with the gut-friendly bacteria to digest food during the summer months efficiently. Summer Dessert Recipes: From Vegan Mango Cheesecake to Banana Cream-Pie Parfaits, No-Bake Sweet Treats You Will Love!

Coconut Water

Coconut water can be the best superfood addition to your diet. Coconut water will keep you hydrated and boost your digestive capacity. It is an excellent drink to maintain the electrolyte balance during the summer months.

Mint

Mint tastes good not just in mojitos but even in your chutneys and curries.

Mint is a refreshing herb that is excellent to soothe an upset tummy and fights allergies. You can add mint to your lemon water or raita. Chikoo Millkshake For Summer: Here’s Why You Should Have Sapota Drink to Beat The Heat (Watch Video)

Bottle Gourd

When you are at the vegetable aisle, pick lauki or bottle gourd in summers. They act as a hydrant or coolant and makes up for the electrolytes that you have lost in sweat in the heat.

Melons can also be fabulous hydrants. They are not only refreshing, but they are also known to keep your blood sugar levels in check. So start adding more of these foods in your diet.