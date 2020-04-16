Who Are At a Higher Risk of Severe COVID-19 Illnesses: From Alcoholics, Smokers to Severely Obese, These Specific Groups of People Should Take Extra Care

Man Smoking Cigarette (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise globally, we have more questions about how the virus spreads and how susceptible they might be to the severity of the illness. While there are very few cases of young adults being seriously sick from COVID-19, have been reported, the same cannot be said for people in other age groups or those who have an underlying health condition. Sure the risk is more for elderly people and those with comorbidity, what more puts you at the risk of getting severely ill by the novel coronavirus? Here's what you need to know.

1. Severe Obesity

When you are severely obese, you have a higher chance of suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is a significant complication of COVID-19. Plus, obesity puts you at risk of other chronic illnesses, making you immunocompromised. Be sure to take your medications for any underlying conditions regularly. Soft Drinks' Harmful Effects: From Obesity to Tooth Decay, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Stay Away From Artificially Sweetened Beverages.

2. People Older than 65 Years

Although COVID-19 can infect any age group, older people with weakened immune systems can find it harder to fight infections. Older adults, 65 years and older, are at higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. Make sure that you stay home unless necessary to step out and take your prescribed medications regularly.

3. Smokers

If you smoke, you could mainly be at a higher risk of falling severely ill if you are infected. A study by Chinese doctors on 99 patients affected by COVID-19, found that the novel coronavirus could prove fatal for chain smokers. Smokers also have diminished lung capacity, which makes them more prone to lung damage. Alcohol Can Make People More Susceptible to Coronavirus, WHO Urges Governments to Strengthen Restriction on Liquor Sale Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

4. Chronic Lung Disease

You could be at a higher risk of falling ill if you suffer from a chronic lung disease, such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and cystic fibrosis. COVID-19 might cause flare-ups of the lung diseases leading to severe illness. Ensure that you take your medications on time and avoid any trigger that can make your symptoms worse.

5. Diabetes

Type 1, type 2, as well as gestational diabetes, might put you at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. High blood sugar levels can make it difficult for you to overcome COVID-19. Keep track of your blood sugar levels and continue taking your diabetic pills and insulin shots. Ayurveda and Diabetes: Ayurvedic Herbs to Effectively Balance Blood Sugar Levels.

6. Serious Heart Conditions

Heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease and pulmonary hypertension, may make you experience the worst of COVID-19 if you ger infected. Make sure that you have at least a two-week supply of your medications. COVID-19 Linked to Cardiac Injury Even in Patients Without Heart Conditions: Study.

7. Chronic Kidney Conditions Needing Dialysis

If you are a dialysis patient, you could be more prone to severe illness because of the weakened immune system. Ensure that you do not miss your treatments and contact your healthcare provider in case you feel sick or have concerns.

Again, it is unclear if everyone who has a suppressed immune system will have a deadly response to the virus. Even though these categories of people are at a higher risk of complications, whether or not they develop those severe symptoms is a case-by-case basis.