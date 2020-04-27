Will There Be a Second Wave of Coronavirus? Here's How to Stay Safe if There is A COVID-19 Relapse

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

While the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, few areas in the country which are not too severely affected are planning to relax the lockdown and return to normalcy slowly. But while we may think we have started to get over this pandemic, can we expect a second wave of coronavirus? The concern is, if the government relaxes the measure too soon, we might expect to see a few more cases in October and November. Here is why:

The Past Pandemics Saw a Similar Pattern

In the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, the counts declined significantly in the summer. However, the second wave of outbreak proved, even more, deadlier in the fall. The pandemic became worse with the displacement and overcrowding at the end of World War I. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

Schools Will Likely Reopen

If schools and colleges resume, the virus will likely spread in the classrooms. Even one positive case could pose a risk to a hundred others. Plus, students can transmit the virus to other family members, and the rest follows. Coronavirus Prevention: What to Consider if You Have Kids and Grandparents Living at Home Amidst COVID-19 Scare!

The Virus Might be Weaker in Summer and Return in Cold

A few studies have suggested that the novel coronavirus does not survive for as long in warm and humid conditions and when exposed to ultraviolet rays. This could potentially reduce the risk of transmission in summer. Coronavirus Prevention Tips: Google Spreads Awareness with 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory on Its Homepage to Stop the Spread of COVID-19.

Precautionary Measures

While speculations are rife, it is too early to tell whether a second wave of the novel coronavirus could be more deadly than the first one. So even if businesses resume, it will be a good idea to follow some precautionary measures. It is best to be safe than sorry so you would want to continue wearing face masks, maintain six-feet distance and wash your hands frequently.

When the first is still so prevalent, it may seem too soon to start thinking about a second wave. Complying with the precautionary measures is the best way to stem the current outbreak and, prevent a second wave.