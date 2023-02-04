It is World Cancer Day, and it is the only campaign through which the entire globe can come together to combat the cancer epidemic. The day is observed every year on February 4. By promoting cancer awareness, educating the public about the disease, and encouraging governments and individuals around the globe to take action against it, World Cancer Day seeks to prevent millions of deaths each year. In order to ensure that the event is seen and heard by more people worldwide each year, UICC is committed to building on the success and impact of the day. UICC accomplishes this by creating a campaign to support the many organisational interests of its members around the world. When Is World Cancer Day 2023? From Theme and History to Significance, Everything You Need To Know About The Day Observed By Union for International Cancer Control.

World Cancer Day History

On February 4, 2000, in Paris, at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, World Cancer Day was established. The Paris Charter, which includes the declaration of World Cancer Day, aims to advance research, prevent cancer, enhance patient care, increase public awareness, and mobilise the international community to fight cancer. National Cancer Awareness Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and Ways To Observe This Day in India Raising Awareness About Cancer.

World Cancer Day Theme & Significance

Close the Care Gap is the theme for World Cancer Day during 2022–2024. No matter how big or small, every person has the power to make a difference. However, by working together, the health community can significantly lessen the impact of cancer on the world.

UICC provides resources and advice to support its member organisations in launching regional cancer awareness programmes that are in line with and customised to the theme of World Cancer Day. UICC seeks to take advantage of digital, traditional, and social media channels to increase public awareness of the day on a global scale. World Cancer Day has firmly established itself in calendars around the world thanks to the ongoing support of members and significant partners.

There is more to World Cancer Day than just one day on the calendar, and because of this, the campaign is designed to spur action and inspire change even after the actual day. A multi-year campaign receives more exposure and participation to provide more chances to raise worldwide awareness and ultimately have a greater impact.

