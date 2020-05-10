World Lupus Day 2020 Date & Significance: How Is the Day Celebrated? Know More About the Observance Dedicated to the Autoimmune Disease

Symptoms of lupus (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Lupus - it's a disease that you have heard of in the past few years. Whether it is because of Selena Gomez's emotional post that revealed about her challenges with this autoimmune disease or other awareness campaigns that you stumbled upon. However, the exact details about this disease that challenges the normal functioning of anyone living with it, is relatively low. This is the reason that World Lupus Day is observed on May 10 every year to raise awareness about the disease. It is an extremely significant commemoration that helps in early diagnosis and quicker treatment, making it easier to manage the condition. Lupus: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Other Celebs Who Battled the Autoimmune Condition.

When is World Lupus Day celebrated?

As mentioned earlier, World Lupus Day is celebrated on May 10 every year. This observance was created by Lupus Canada in 2004 and is organised by 13 different countries. Kim Kardashian Tested Positive for Lupus Antibodies; Other Health Conditions the Reality TV Star Has Battled.

Significance of World Lupus Day Celebration

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease. It is a condition in which the immune system becomes hyperactive and creates antibodies which work against the healthy tissues causing inflammation and pain. People often confuse Lupus with arthritis, due to lack of awareness of the increased risk of this condition. The fact that Lupus currently has no cure makes it all the more important for people to be aware of the condition and get an early diagnosis. This is the key reason behind World Lupus Day celebrations.

How is World Lupus Day celebrated

The celebration of World Lupus Day is usually accompanied by awareness campaigns that spread both online and offline, fundraising events to help people living with Lupus get access to a better quality of life and also include conferences that share the struggles of patients, discuss the treatment routes and more. Daniel Radcliffe, Lady Gaga and Ian Harding have made sizable contributions whereas Julian Lennon is the global ambassador for World Lupus Day.

The colour purple is associated with the celebration of World Lupus Day, and people across the world show solidarity by wearing people or using people bands. The celebration of World Lupus Day is also bound to take an online switch this year; however, it is now more important than ever to increase awareness about this disease. Happy World Lupus Day 2020!