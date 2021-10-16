Jas Prince’s “Slapwoods” Luxury Cigar Brand Growing Rapidly Amidst Pandemic.

Enjoying the Small Luxuries in Life that don’t require us to be “Outside” has become extremely valuable for people as we face being Quarantined and Socialy Distanced due to Covid-19.

The Slapwoods Brand has been able to be one of those Small Luxuries keeping a smile on the faces of Thousands of Supporters across the globe amidst the pandemic.

Entertainment Guru Jas Prince’s Slapwoods Cigar Brand saw a problem and created a solution.

Before Slapwoods, rolling your own cigar was highly complicated, highly time consuming, and rather messy.

Even after all that, the roll may or may not be suitable for a good smoke.

They took all the hassle, and more importantly, all the time out of the rolling process. With Slapwoods, you get a premium natural tobacco virgin leaf wrap, perfectly rolled into an empty cone with an all natural corn husk tip. All you have to do is stuff it, light it, and enjoy the perfect smoke of a luxury cigar.

Most Recently, They’ve brought Media Maven & Strategist Chadd Black on as The President of Public Relations. We anticipate nothing but greatness to come from this union as both Jas Prince, The Slapwoods Brand and Chadd Black have a long history of Winning!

What’s Next For Slapwoods?

The Slapwoods Brand has launched its online merchandise and apparel line for the first time world wide. A few classic items and a few seasonal items are currently available for purchase at slapwoods.com

In Honor of Slapwoods Principals Owners Jas Prince’s B Day (10/30) ... The newest product, the 5 PACK of all Natural Premium Leaf Wraps are set to drop in stores 10/21/21.

To celebrate this Brand Win and Product Release Slapwoods is slated to host the “Slapwoods and Jas Prince Present “It’s Bigger Than wRAP” Release Party 10/29/21 at an undisclosed location.

The “It’s Bigger than wRAP” party will feature the legendary slapwoods lounge, a full and self service cannabis bar where guests will have the option of stuffing a cone or rolling up the best leaf wrap on the planet. Special live performances, and the party won’t end, Until it ends !