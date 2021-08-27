When one was a child, solving a jigsaw puzzle seemed so fun!

The hours spent carefully sifting through hundreds of pieces just to find one right piece that fits, watching the image form, first as a vague shape, and with each added piece, the full picture comes together, and finally the last piece!

The rush of excitement that comes just as the final piece is snapped into place, then standing back to observe the fine work with childish wonder and admiration, as the puzzle lay complete before the child’s eyes!

All before they scatter it all up to start again from the beginning!

But why was this fun?

Answer: because there is no greater feeling in the world than when a puzzle is completed.

For humans, jigsaw puzzles are a feast for our problem-solving loving brain!

Our love for jigsaw puzzles stem from our natural born curiosity, and the insatiable desire to fit pieces together until they start to make sense.

Jigsaw puzzles help bring out our inner Sherlock Holmes, activating the problem-solving areas of our brain, allowing our mind to feast on the thrill of the challenge!

As an adult, there are marked benefits to solving jigsaw puzzles. They provide a familiar and safe way to engage your visual and touch senses, and provide for a healthy problem-solving mental exercise.

Started in 2018, Nautilus Puzzles is a startup that focuses on giving adults a chance to recreate the childhood thrill of solving jigsaw puzzles.

These puzzles are specially-crafted, laser-cut pieces, designed for adults who want to relive the thrill of solving childhood jigsaw puzzles, and adults who want to try their hands on something new, fun and interesting.

Creatively designed and crafted by a team of artists and jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts working out of San Luis Obispo, California, these puzzles cover hundreds of images and settings, beautiful paintings, cut into pieces for you to fit together back into one beautiful image.

Each puzzle is uniquely cut, with funky whimsical shapes, tricks and teasers.

The figural, shaped “whimsy” pieces are inspired by the wooden puzzles cut by hand in Victorian times, reflecting not just the subject of the image, but also capturing the mood and style of the artwork which the pieces themselves are simply a part of.

All this adds to make each puzzle challenging and entertaining to solve, and adds up to a satisfying experience that most never realize was possible from merely fitting together pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

Cut using the latest laser technology, the puzzles are fabricated from premium quality woods and inks, guaranteeing a durable heirloom product that is designed to be passed down from one generation to another, as part of your family's heritage.

For people looking to take a step-back into their child, and connect with their family for some non-screen pastime with these stress-relieving, mind-strengthening puzzles.

