Olivia Culpo Flaunts Underboob and Washboard Abs As She Celebrates Memorial Day 2020 in Her Backyard (View Photos)

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Miss Universe and American television personality, Olivia Culpo ringed in Memorial Day 2020 and with great style. While the 28-year-old's all-black ensemble gave us major fashion goals, the enticing spread of sweets and savouries is serving major food goals. Both Olivia and delicacies are making her Insta fam drool and how. It is difficult to take your eyes off Olivia who looks fit as a fiddle as she flaunts her underboob and steely washboard abs in a tiny turtlenecked crop top. Olivia Culpo Birthday Special: 7 Dreamy Ensembles from her Personal Closet that Will Make You Say 'Ooh La La' (View Pics).

"Happy Memorial Day my loves ❤️🤍💙🎉," writes Olivia. The winner of 61st Miss Universe competition is a delight to watch in a couple of backyard photos she posted on Instagram. Olivia boasts of 4.7 million followers on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform. And she ensures to keep them hooked on to her Instagram feed. These Memorial Day 2020 pics are proof of it. Memorial Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes and Greetings: Honour the Fallen With These HD Images and Pics on Decoration Day.

In the first photo, Olivia is holding a huge American flag cake, and we are in love with her choice of patriotic dessert! We love the use of strawberries, blueberries, white cream frosting and nuts to make the flag-themed cake. As for Olivia, she looks super-charged, looking sideways and giving photoshoot vibes.

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

However, the second pic has the girl all relaxed and smiling gleefully for the camera. She is sitting comfortably on a grey couch placed in porch. In front of her lies a patio table with a lot of food items on top of it. You have guacamole, grapes, olives, berries, pistachios, crackers, nachos, a jug full of mint water, candies, dips, yoghurt and many more snacks and sweets. They all look yummylicious.

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Olivia's diet, the Miss World 2012 spoke at length in her conversation with Hollywood Life. She was quoted saying, "I really try to cut out carbs when I'm not working. When I'm preparing for something and being good, I cut out carbs." Her ideal good day diet would include "egg whites, avocado, turkey bacon for breakfast. Then, for lunch, I would have a salad with protein, and for dinner, I would have veggies with protein". The brunette is currently dating NFL star, Christian McCaffrey.