Don’t Want to Take Your Partner's Last Name in Marriage? Here are some Cool and Creative Alternatives

Wedding (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Marriage is super romantic. You get to start a new life with a person you love. But the dream life that you envisage may not be a piece of cake. You must answer a lot of question when you get to that point in your life. One question that must be bothering you is, whether or not will you take your partner's name. While it is a popular tradition and most of your friends must have taken the surnames, it is entirely okay if you do not want to. Marriage is a union between a man and a woman, and if you think you want to take a new route to mark your wedding, here are tons of creative options.

Hyphenate Your Last Names Together

You are starting a family with your partner, so why pick only one name when you can use both? If you want to make your name sound like royalty, go all out and hyphenate your last names together. Romantic, right? Are You In A Sexless Marriage? Here's How to Find Out and Bring the Sexual Spark Back Into Your Bedroom.

Have Your Last Name as Your Middle Name

You do not want to take your partner's last name, and the idea of parting is too much? You do not have to lose their name, have your surname as a new middle name. You will love your cool-sounding middle name, wouldn't you? 6 Things You Experience When Everyone Around You is Getting Married and How to Deal With Them.

Adopt a New Last Name

You do not have to be the only person to be changing your surname. Both you and your partner can have a new surname. Find a cool name special to your heart as you start a new life afresh! Bridal Anxiety Draining Your Energy? 5 Ways to Tackle The Situation And Rock Your Wedding!

Have Your Partner Take Your Last Name

If you do not want to say goodbye to your last name, but maybe your partner does. So why not have your last name as the new family name? Moreover, you will feel like you are taking a stand against patriarchy, starting your new life.

So now is your chance to have the most original and unique name possible. Get thinking, ladies!