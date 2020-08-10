There are various ways to express love! Although a few words of love can be golden, but how else can you express your love if you are not very good with words? You can use the other love languages specially designed to strengthen your bond and help you and your partner understand each other. If love language sounds like something you want to sign up for, read on to learn the various ways of expressing love without using words.

Shower Them with Gifts

Gifts are an excellent way to do the talking of the heart. You do not have to make a hole in your pocket by buying a solitaire, just surprising your partner with their favourite ice cream, chocolate, or flower can make them happy!

Touch and Caress Them

Do we need to tell you that there is nothing more self-explanatory than holding hands? So hold their hands, kiss their forehead, take a shower together when it comes to expressing your love. Teens Who Are Not in Romantic Relationships Have Low Depression and Good Social Skills.

Spend Quality Time

Your undivided attention is the best gift you can give your partner. So, merely keeping your phone away night can bring the two of you closer. Dedicate your weekends to each other and enjoy each other's company. Is Attachment the Same As Love? Here are All the Feelings You Get When You are Truly in Love!

Help in Domestic Chores

A lot of times, actions can speak louder than words. So while you assure your loved ones with your gifts and by saying ' I love you', prepare dinner or volunteer to co a chore to help your partner. Romantic Dating Ideas: Fun Couple Activities to Try When You Are Tired Of Netflix and Chilling!

Also, sometimes certain words of affirmation can work a long way in strengthening your relationship. Do not think twice before saying 'I love you' or 'You are really awesome' or 'I am proud of you'.

