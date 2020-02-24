Pancake Day 2020: Scrumptious Pancake Sex Position is Going Viral Right Before Shrove Tuesday!

Pancake Day 2020: Pancake Sex Position (Photo Credits: TheNounProject and File Image)

Easter is a little over 7 weeks away. But a Shrove Tuesday sex position is already going viral and you are guaranteed to get the best orgasm of your life. Also, called the Pancake sex position, the delicious sex position has taken over the internet right before Pancake day. For those who don't know, February 25 will be celebrated as Pancake day also known as Shrove Tuesday. It is celebrated about seven weeks before Easter and it generally falls around the spring half-term holidays.

It is a Christian festival that marks the beginning of Lent. During this period, people fast and it is said to remind us of Jesus' time and the devil tempted him in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights before his death. But people are now looking for delicious ways to celebrate Pancake Day. And one of the best ways is to have amazing sex. The pancake sex position is going viral for all the right reasons.

How To Try The Pancake Sex Position?

The best part about this sex position is that you can try the 'Pancake' sex position, even after dinner. You can have some really fun time trying out this sex position to turn up the heat under the sheets. Initially coined by Ask Men, the sex position gives the charge to men while letting women enjoy the fun ride. Explaining the sex position, they revealed: "Start with your torso more or less vertical and her legs on your shoulders. Descent slowly until you're basically folding her in half. For more leverage, you can reach around her back with your arms and pull her tightly against you."

The sex position gives you the best clitoral orgasm because the legs are set close together making the vagina tighter. It feels amazing for both partners. However, make sure both of you are flexible enough to try out the fun position.