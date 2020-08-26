Penis problems can be a tad bit embarrassing to talk about. Primarily with your partner because you don’t want them to judge your performance in bed and also think of you as someone who ‘underperforms’. Suffering from penis problems can have adverse effects on a man as he might suffer from low self-esteem and other such psychological and physiological issues too. However, as hard as it may sound, always seek professional help when you have problems down there. Electric Toothbrush as Sex Toy? Crazy Household Things People Have Used As Vibrators for Masturbation

When one says ‘Penis problems’ it may not necessarily have everything to do with it being small or Erectile Dysfunction. There are many factors that contribute to penis problems. These include Hormonal issues, age-related issues, diabetes, being overweight, anxiety, depression, sexual abuse, medication, hygiene and more. Let’s explore some of these aspects below.

Hormonal Issues

Just like women, men too suffer from hormonal imbalance. In several cases, a man might have low testosterone levels which can hereby cause an imbalance. This can be one of the factors leading to ED or Erectile Dysfunction. Age also plays a key factor here. As one grows older, their testosterone levels may tend to decrease, thereby leading to ED.

Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI)

Sexually Transmitted Infections or STIs are pretty common. Those not using condoms while having sex are most likely to contract it. If you are one of those people who don’t like using condoms during intercourse, get yourself tested for STIs frequently. How can STIs affect the penis? Well, it will cause you to refrain from having sex.

Rough Sex

Rough sex can sure be exciting but it can be harmful to the penis. There have been cases when an erect penis has been caused to bend during a rough sexual intercourse session, hereby leading to penile fracture. If the sex is too rough, it can also cause the foreskin to tear abruptly.

Diabetes, Anxiety and Depression

Diabetes and other health conditions like anxiety and depression can affect the performance too. It can also cause Erectile Dysfunction.

In order to have a problem-free penis, make sure you have a regular and balanced diet, workout daily and perform pelvic floor exercises. It is also advisable to seek professional help and maintain good hygiene in order to keep penis problems at bay.

