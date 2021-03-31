Premature Ejaculation is a medical problem that can have various causes behind ranging from psychological to physical. Depending on the cause, one can help remedy the problem of early ejaculation. Many people experience early ejaculation during sex. Premature ejaculation means when ejaculation occurs within a few seconds or seconds of sexual intercourse. The problem is very common in young men. Being too enthusiastic about sex or having too much fear or stress about it can lead to early ejaculation too. Paying attention to the feeling of sensation right before the climax is known to help delay ejaculation. If this problem is having a major impact on your life then you must talk to your partner and a sex therapist as well. Along with this, it is also mandatory to get the advice of the doctor and appropriate treatment.

Masturbation: Always masturbate before going to have sex with your partner so that for the second time the ejaculation takes more time to happen.

Always masturbate before going to have sex with your partner so that for the second time the ejaculation takes more time to happen. Edging and orgasm control: According to this technique at the time of ejaculation, an attempt is made to hold the semen inside right before you know you are going to climax. It can be by changing your thoughts or simply by not switching on to a different position whilst taking a brief break.

According before you know you are going to climax. It can be by changing your thoughts or simply by not switching on to a different position whilst taking a brief break. Knowing the Cause: One can take measures depending on the cause of premature ejaculation like stress, relationship problems, anxiety (known to even cause erectile dysfunction)

One can take measures depending on the cause of premature ejaculation like stress, relationship problems, anxiety (known to even cause erectile dysfunction) Medication: Premature ejaculation can be treated with medication such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, SSRIs, SSRIs). It is a type of antidepressant that can help delay ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation can be treated with medication such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, SSRIs, SSRIs). It is a type of antidepressant that can help delay ejaculation. Condom: Wearing a condom is known to be helpful in reducing early ejaculation.

Treatment for early ejaculation depends on its cause. If this problem is due to the side effect of any medicine, then you must visit a professional. Most men do not require the treatment for early ejaculation as they continue to enjoy healthy sex life and this condition does not affect their health either.

