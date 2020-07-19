Q. I have been masturbating ever since my teens almost every day. I used to be very satisfied. However soon I met this girl I got into a relationship with and now when we have sex I climax withing 4 minutes. It is also becoming difficult for me to hold on my erection. This is making me worry if too much masturbation caused this. I just want to know if excessive masturbation leads to premature ejaculation?

Ans. Unlike popular belief, masturbation doesn't have any side-effects, in fact, it is good for your health and helps increase blood flow in the pelvic area. XXX porn movies have set an unattainable precedent where the man is supposed to last for hours. If you are ejaculating in less than 5 minutes there could be various other reasons like performance anxiety, stress, psychological distress of any kind, lack of foreplay or connect behind this.

What is Premature Ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation (PE) is when ejaculation happens sooner than a man or his partner would like during sex. Occasional PE is also known as rapid ejaculation, premature climax or early ejaculation. Risk Factors: Erectile dysfunction. Premature ejaculation can be caused by psychological factors such as stress, depression, relationship issues or performance-related anxiety. It can also be due to physical causes, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems or prostate disease.

However, it is important to know that masturbation has no side-effects. Many people think that it causes weakness, infertility, lowers your sex drive or cause premature ejaculation but these are false claims that aren't backed with any scientific evidence. Even Kamasutra vouches for masturbation techniques and talks about its health benefits. It anything, it elevates your mood and helps you get rid of sexual tension.

