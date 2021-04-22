Liquid discharge from the vagina after sex is a common problem. BUT if you get a vaginal discharge that smells bad should you must visit a doctor? Well, it is not that big a problem of any kind but it is important to get it investigated. The most likely cause of this type of problem is a very common infection called bacterial vaginosis, BV. Strangest Things That Happen To Your Vagina When You Are Pregnant.

It is not sexually transmitted and can be easily diagnosed and treated. Go to your local sexual health clinic where they will tell you on the first visit what the problem is and will be able to treat you. You can go to such clinics yourself. Information in these is kept confidential.

It indicates the changes in your secretions associated with your normal menstrual cycle. After you produce an egg (around day 14), you can see that there is a lot of mucus in your vagina. This usually continues until your period begins. This is normal and is caused by hormones in your body. This type of discharge is usually clear and does not have a smelly smell.

Every woman experiences vaginal discharge. And that's not a big deal. This is actually a good thing. This thin, light fluid contains old cells — in fact, your body cleanses and takes care of itself by removing old cells. The amount of discharge depends on the time of your menstruation. This usually happens at the beginning and end of your menstrual cycle. But if it causes burning, pain, or if you feel bad, you should contact your doctor as it may be a sign of yeast.

Common Symptoms of STIs:

Vaginal discharge

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

A sore, ulcer, rash, or lump appears around the vagina, vulva, or anus.

It hurts when you make sexual relations, or when you urinate.

Sometimes a secretion can occur due to a polyp (cervix) on the neck of the womb. A polyp is a small fleshy lump. They can usually be seen when your doctor or nurse examines you. They can be easily removed (this can be done in a hospital) and are rarely cancer-causing. Sometimes the neck cover of the womb changes and becomes more fragile and produces more secretions. This is called ectopy (or ectropion). It is not severe and often does not require any treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).