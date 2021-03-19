It is an extremely challenging time for people across the world. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses were shut, experiencing a major loss. But places are reopening phase-wise, by keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind. And so is Disneyland. The theme park is reopening its gates to the public on April 30, more than a year after its initial closure when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the USA. The park will reopen with limited capacity, and only California residents will be allowed to buy tickets. Now that the park is reopening phase-wise, how do you reserve the tickets? What are the rules to follow? There sure must be various queries, and this is why, in this article, we bring you all the details to know before you return to the land of magic.

Disneyland Theme Parks to Reopen For California Residents Only

The Disneyland Resort announced an April 30 reopening date for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Earlier it announced April 1 as its reopening date. The theme park reservations will only be limited and subject to availability. However, only California residents are permitted as of now to get the tickets through the parks’ new online reservation system.

Magic Is Returning!

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to California Residents on April 30, with limited capacity. Details on @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/B1Rk2iAtmv pic.twitter.com/BkD9Cq2MKh — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 17, 2021

How to Reserve Disneyland Tickets?

Disneyland reservations are limited and subject to availability. A new theme park reservation system was introduced that requires guests to book in advance within a limited-time ticketed experience (which has already sold out). ‘A Touch of Disney,’ the limited-time experience which has sold out, will go as planned from March 18 to April 19, 2021.

What Will Reopen?

It’s a phase-reopening, which means not all adventures will open. Rides will be closed, but guests will be able to shop, enjoy food and drinks and wave to Disney and Pixar characters. The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and the Incredicoaster, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree are a few thrilling adventures that will reopen. In addition, the Disneyland blog post also noted that reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish would also open to guests for the very first time in its phase-wise reopening. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is set to reopen. The Downtown Disney District is currently open with select retail and dining locations.

Disneyland Phased Reopening Important Information

Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park will reopen on April 30, 2021.

To enter a park, both park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests age three and up.

A new theme park reservation system will manage park attendance.

Face coverings are required for all guests, ages two and up, cast members and operating participant employees.

Temperature screenings will be required for entry into locations.

FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended for the time being and are not available for purchase or use.

It is unclear how limited capacity will be in its reopening. However, California’s most reported recent guidelines state that amusement parks are eligible to reopen in the Red tier beginning April 1, and capacity will be limited to 15 percent in the Red Tier. As of now, the theme park will welcome in-state visitors. Additional information about when residents outside California can visit will be announced later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).