Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening Date is June 18; Know Everything About New Guidelines and Ticket Reservations to Ensure Social Distancing

Disney is gradually opening its theme parks around the world after months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest one to open in Hong Kong Disneyland which reopens tomorrow June 18 after five months of shutdown. All the parks which are opening will follow new guidelines to ensure social distancing among the visitors. Limiting the capacity of people visiting is the most common approach that has been taken everywhere. The first Disney park to open in May was in Shanghai. Ahead of Hong Kong Disneyland opening, let us look into the social distancing guidelines and how will be the reservations.

The public attendance will be limited, people will have to be in queues for restaurants, attraction vehicles and at other facilities. The sanitization facilities will be increased and people will have to make prior bookings. Masks are compulsory for all visitors. This theme park has a new addition of the Castle of Magical Dreams transformation which is in its final stage. The park even released a video announcing their reopening, showing that the magic is still there. Disneyland Reopening Dates in July: Know Everything About Phased Opening and New Reservation System in California's Theme Parks.

Watch Video of Hong Kong Disneyland Here:

Guidelines for Social Distancing and Reservations

Visitors will have to make the reservations online and up to a week in advance. The annual pass holders will have a priority in the bookings. You can check more on it here. On arrival, their temperature will be checked and they will have to face masks as they enter the park. There will be no close photo ops with the Disney characters but people can partake in their activities from a distance. As the video shows, the seating arrangements on rides and theatrical screens will be changed so that people are not close to each other. Shopping from the stores will be digital to ensure contactless payment.

Along with Disneyland, Ocean Park which is Hong Kong's another theme park will also be opening tomorrow, the tickets for which have already been sold out. So if you are waiting to pay a visit to your favourite theme parks, get going with the reservations.

