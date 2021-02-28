Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, Kasturba Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo and others, freedom fighters during the pre-independence era and their struggle to gain freedom for the country are significantly revered. Their courage, intelligence and everything about them make them a true inspiration to many. But did you ever imagine how animated images of these leaders would look like? The most impressive recent advancements in photography, have given us the opportunity to reimagine the world, also allowing us to revisit history. An author and Twitter user, Keerthik Sasidharan, seems to make it possible by sharing AI images of legendary Indian revolutionary leaders, and activists. The AI images had startled netizens, and the viral Twitter thread will surely give you goosebumps, if you haven’t seen it yet.

Animated images of freedom fighters sent netizens into a never-before-imagined moment. The author Sasidharan took to social media sharing a thread of AI-prompted images that left netizens amused. The AI images included freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, and Munshi Premchand. The creations are incredible, and it makes reimagine how these freedom fighters may have acted, while taking these timeless photographs.

Here's the Viral Twitter Thread: Bhagat Singh

Indian Monk, Swami Vivekananda

Indian Teacher Lokmanya Tilak

Indian Political Activist, Kasturba Gandhi

Indian Phiolosopher, Sri Aurobindo

Writer, Munshi Premchand

Netizens Are Stunned!

AI Images Were Moving!

Some Tried On Their Own

Artificial intelligence is a newly emerging field, and it requires careful creation. But it’s just the beginning, and we are learning more and more every day. Thanks to social media, these AI images seem so compelling. It’s stunning to see how software can create something so surreal, giving us a memorable experience.

