Australian Army Soldiers Display Their Soft Side by Feeding and Cuddling Koalas Rescued From the Bushfires (View Viral Pic)

Australian Army Soldiers Feed Koalas (Photo Credits: australianarmy/ Instagram)

Bushfires are raging with every passing hour. The fires are still scorching Australia, and the crisis is far from over. Again, floods in northern Australia is adding more to the already devastating situation. A tropical low developing over Queensland’s Gulf Country brought damaging winds and torrential downpours to the region. Amid the tragic situation, a picture of Australian army feeding and cuddling rescued koalas surfaced on the internet. Many servicemen and women were captured taking care of the koalas, wrapped in blankets at the Cleland Wildfire Park in Crafers, South Australia. The photo was posted on Instagram by the army that displays their soft side. Here’s How You Can Donate and Help Those Affected by Destructive Australian Wildfires.

Many koalas have been injured. They were already declared “functionally extinct” in 2018 and have suffered significant losses from the fires. The wildfires are blamed for killing a billion animals. Koalas rescued from the bushfires have been taken to shelter homes, undergoing treatment. The heart-warming moments show the army feeding the animals. According to reports, Australian Army soldiers are using their days off from helping the country to care for the koalas in need. The picture shows soldiers cradling injured koalas and carefully feeding them. Australia Bushfire Donations: Viral Koala Challenge Resurfaces on the Internet, This Time to Raise Money for Wildfire Victims.

“#OurPeople from 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force have used their rest periods to lend a helping hand at the Cleland Wildlife Park, supporting our furry friends during feeding time and by building climbing mounts inside the park. A great morale boost for our hard working team in the Adelaide Hills,” the Australian Army wrote on their Facebook post while sharing the pictures.

View Pic:

The latest update from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service reported the fire had burned nearly 24,000 acres. Residents and animals have been evacuated to shelter homes. Residents of neighbouring rural areas in Canberra have been advised to stay put and seek shelter immediately as the fire continues to grow.