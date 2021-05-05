Singer-rapper Baba Sehgal never fails to impress his fans with his fun tracks. Now, amid the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in India, Baba Sehgal took to his Twitter handle to share a new track titled ‘Protein’ to spread awareness about coronavirus. He has shared his own Hindi version of Boney M’s 1978 hit track ‘Rasputin’. While posting the same on Twitter, Baba wrote, “Boney M sang Rasputin, Baba Sehgal sings Protein.” The video has gone viral in no time. It has garnered more than 17 thousand views on YouTube, and the count is still on.

Baba has been very vocal about the ongoing situation, and continues to keep fans entertained during this difficult time. Last year too, his song "CoronaVirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka," earned praises. Through the lyrics of Baba's latest song Protein, the popular singer-rapper has urged everyone to wash hands properly and to wear masks. Baba has also asked the citizens to remain careful during the present Covid-19 situation. The 2.2-minute song mainly focuses on the deadly effect of coronavirus, wearing masks, and social distancing. Netizens are appreciating Baba Sehgal’s latest track; they have also shared their thoughts on the same.

The lyrics of Baba Sehgal’s song are, “Suno zinda hai ek virus, aur naam uska hai corona. Jitna ho sake, saare, usse door door rehna. Ghus jaata hai woh andar, naache jaise koi bandar. Ho sake toh naak aur muh ko achche mask se hi dhakna. Jaanleva hai yeh virus, tum careless mat hona. Haath hamesha sabun se hi dhona. Pro pro pro protein, lelo himmat ka protein.”

Take a look at Baba Sehgal’s latest post here:

Boney M sang Rasputin Baba Sehgal sings Protein🙂 PROTEIN - A Covid Awareness Track🙏 Full video on YouTube-link in the bio pic.twitter.com/dJOaXALm4C — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) May 2, 2021

Baba has also added a caption in the video description box of his YouTube channel, he wrote, “This is a fantastic track, a cover of Boney M – Rasputin. I have recreated it into a Hindi cover titled Protein and it’s an out and out Covid Awareness Song. The second wave of Corona has almost put the entire country on Lockdown. I hope am able to put a smile on your faces under these stressful times.”

Check out Baba Sehgal’s full song Protein here:

At present, more than 16 lakh citizens in India have been vaccinated against Covid-19 while the coronavirus cases tally has crossed the two crore mark.

