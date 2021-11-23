Baba Sehgal and his Tweets are by now have reached legendary levels. He broke out in the 90s with his quirky and weird Indie-pop tracks but is still relevant. His couplets are both howlarious and to the point. Someone needs genuine talent to say what is right the best way one can. But do you know the rapper is also good at serving looks, be it music videos or movies. Yes, Baba Sehgal acted in movies with the first being Miss 420. He has sporadically worked in films and they have all been quite interesting. Let us tell you about five such on-screen looks of the actor. Baba Sehgal Birthday Special: Five Life Hacks By The Indie-Pop Rap Star On Twitter That Are Eye-Openers

Double Gadbad

An Indian version of Will Smith from Prince of Bel-Air? Seems like

Rudramadevi

Although he looks very close to what Amrish Puri played in Octopussy, Sehgal managed to add his own freakiness to it. Baba Sehgal Wants to Collaborate With Emiway Bantai and DJ Khaled and We Also Absolutely Want That to Happen

Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo

Yes, it's a usual cop getup but the way it works with his personality is simply amusing. He even raps in his dialogue.

Bhoot Purva

He played Yamraj...you can imagine the rest and can get a glimpse of it here...

Mein bhi Madonna

And then there is this gem from his song "Mein Bhi Madonna"

And you thought Baba Sehgal can only sing strange songs and post stranger tweets.

