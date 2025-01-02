Relationships- those magical unions of two people who, despite being completely different in every way, decide to share their life, their WiFi password, and their snacks. If you’ve ever been in one (or observed one from a safe distance), you’ve probably noticed the abundance of overused clichés that somehow always find their way into memes, jokes, and the occasional awkward conversations. Enters BF and GF funny memes and jokes! BF and GF Jokes and Funny Memes: Roll Your Eyes at These Hilarious Nibba-Nibbi Posts As They Get Too Mushy To Handle.

Typical nibba-nibbis practical consider themselves married. Oh, so you’re “basically married” because you’ve shared a Netflix password, and your partner knows how you like your coffee?. Sure, tell your friends you’re “practically spouses” while you’re bickering over who gets the last slice of pizza. You must have heard these nibbas and nibbies parading around their relationship using phrases like “You complete me”, made famous by every rom-com ever. It’s a nice sentiment if you enjoy making your partner feel like a puzzle piece that somehow got stuck in the wrong box. But of course, what do us singles know about it, all we can do is LOL hard at funny GF-BF memes and jokes! Funny Memes for GF: From 'Just Five More Minutes' Phenomenon to Classic 'I'm Fine' Face, Relatable Girlfriend Jokes for Everyone Who Has Been in a Relationship.

So, let's take a moment to appreciate these classic relationship clichés, not as the sweet, heartwarming moments they’re supposed to be, but as the comedic gold they truly are. After all, who needs romance when you’ve got funny BF-GF memes and jokes? Let’s check out some of the best BF-GF memes that are super relatable whether or not you are a couple:

Aww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gautam_says (@confuse_memer)

So Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think Positive ❤ Name Facts ❤ (@love.doddle)

Pasandeeda Aurat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Singh (@wtf_sushant)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧🌀(🎯4K) (@memebluster)

Can’t Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Singh (@wtf_sushant)

So, the next time you hear any couple get all mushy- mushy take a deep breath and appreciate the absurdity. Relationships might be full of sweet moments, but let's face it—sometimes they’re more hilarious than they are heartwarming. And as long as we have funny GF-BF memes, we'll always have a reason to laugh about them. Remember: Love is a battlefield—and it’s way funnier when you’ve got a good meme to back it up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).