The holiday season is officially here. ‘Tis the season to be jolly! With Thanksgiving behind us and Giving Tuesday wrapped up, it is time to welcome the festive season with open arms. Many people have started decorating their homes and putting up Christmas trees, creating a cosy and cheerful vibe. But for those who have cats at home, know more than anyone that this time of the year comes with a unique challenge—the never-ending cats vs Christmas tree battle. Every year it is the same showdown! Cats simply cannot resist the shiny decorations, dangling ornaments, twinkling lights, and the tree leaves. But whether they are climbing, standing over the tree, or trying to destroy it, their antics never fail to entertain. Here are some of the funniest cast vs Christmas tree memes. Cats vs Christmas Trees: 7 Videos That Show The Annual Fight Between Your Feline And The Festive Tree.

It is not just the Christmas tree, gingerbread houses, baked to perfection cakes, holiday punches and drinks, or the amazing weather that are favourites; the cats vs Christmas memes too are holiday favourites. They perfectly capture the hilarious chaos that cats create around the decorated trees. From climbing over them to knocking them down, these memes show the battle between curious cats and sparkling Christmas trees. They add a touch of joy and laughter to the festive season. As people have begun putting up their Christmas trees, the cats have begun plotting, and some have even begun putting their plans into action. Netizens have captured these hilarious moments. Many took to social media to share cats vs Christmas tree meme templates, funny videos, hilarious jokes, and posts. View them below. Cat and Christmas Tree! Netizens Share Cute Pics And Videos to Show Adorable Love-Hate Relationship Between Cats and Xmas Trees!

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😼 (@cattosaddicto)

Cat of the Month!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😼 (@cattosaddicto)

The Main Star!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curious Cat Company (@curiouscat_co)

Cats vs Christmas Tree Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte | Cat Influencer🇺🇸 (@purrfectinfluencer)

Coming Soon…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats | Kitten | Fur (@thatkittenuniverse)

Good Idea!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lo✨ (@b00_y0u_wh0re_)

Time for Destruction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Memes (@catmemesforall)

Cats + Christmas Trees = Comedy Gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitty Cat Reels (@cutiecatreels)

New Tree, New Decoration!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother of Cats (@realmotherofcats)

So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Introvert Cats (@introvertcats)

Cats Destroy Christmas

As we gear up for Christmas 2024 and look forward to the festive season, spending time with family and friends, share these memes for some fun and laughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).