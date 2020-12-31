Twitter had a field day, as it was not only the New Year's eve today, but the Education Ministry in India also declared the dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams 2021. The dates were awaited by lakhs of Class 10th and 12th students, as they will prepare themselves mentally for the examinations considered as highly crucial to determine the future of their academic careers. CBSE Class 10th and 12th Examinations to Start From May 4, End on June 10; Results Likely by July 15.

Students on the microblogging site showed mixed reactions, with some expressing relief that the datesheet is finally out, whereas, others remarked in a light-hearted manner that their hope of being promoted without the exams has been wiped over by the Education Ministry.

Here's How Twitterati Reacted to CBSE 2021 Exam Dates Announcement With Jokes and Memes

#CBSE Board Exams 2021 To Begin From May 4 Students:- pic.twitter.com/mDj7cLlz8R — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 31, 2020

2021 at Work!

#CBSE2021 #CBSE Board exams are starting from 4th of may 2021 Le students to 2021 :- pic.twitter.com/WpEx710uev — Ashish (@brb_memes7) December 31, 2020

Happy Moment?

*CBSE Board Exam 2021 to be held between May 4 and June 10* Students:#CBSE2021 #cbseforstudents pic.twitter.com/QM5GXPeygK — Sharon #Judaiyaan (@Sharon_drdz) December 31, 2020

Bihar Board Students Ask Why The 'Discrimination'?

#CBSE cbse announced exam of class 12 from 4 may Bihar board students whose exam is from 1 feb pic.twitter.com/wKmhpdWD5z — Nitesh Gupta (@NiteshGuptaV) December 31, 2020

Toppers vs Backbenchers

Toppers Backbenchers after datesheet after datesheet annouced announced#CBSE pic.twitter.com/bVM4m2kcGw — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) December 31, 2020

More Backbencher Memes

#CBSE Board Examinations Will Be Held From 4 May... Backbenchers Rn - pic.twitter.com/HFnFsJv7l5 — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) December 31, 2020

For those who are yet to be averse with the dates, here are the quick takeaways: the practical exams will begin from March 1, 2021. The Board examinations will start from May 4. The full time-table for Class 10 and 12 will be released shortly. The exams will end on June 10 and the results are expected to be declared around July 15.

