Coronavirus Scare! Aer Lingus Passenger Jailed For Creating Panic in Flight by Falsely Claiming His Mother Had the Deadly Disease

Job van den Broek falsely claimed that his mother had coronavirus (Photo Credits: Job van den Broek Facebook)

Dutch trainee driving instructor, Job van den Broek caused panic on an Aer Lingus flight to Dublin claiming that his mother had coronavirus. His futile act has landed him in prison for two months. Broke who is a former boat captain pleaded guilty to an air-rage charge on Thursday for delaying the airlines' Wednesday flight EI 605 from Amsterdam. The 30-year-old was on the phone when the cabin crew started the demonstration of their safety instructions. They asked him to put down the phone but he continued talking for the next 10 minutes delaying the flight. Coronavirus Outbreak: Air India Issues Alert For Travellers On Board February 25 Flight AI 154 From Vienna to Delhi After Man on Board Tested Positive for COVID-19.

He was flying on a connecting flight to Los Angeles to propose his girlfriend, Judge Conal Gibbons, the Dublin District Court said. After keeping the phone, he said that he was talking to his mother as she has coronavirus and he had been in contact with her making the cabin cry. However, he was arrested at Dublin Airport and kept in a police cell overnight. He pleaded guilty to an air rage charge at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Conal Gibbons said that his crime was unbelievable as the world is in fear of the deadly disease. He argued that he could have said worse things at the moment like 'there's a bomb under the seat'. Later he apologised in court and his lawyer said that his client was sorry was for his behaviour that affected others.

The court heard Van den Broek thought it was a joke and wanted to take his photo clicked with gardaí and Health Safety Executive staff, who were also called when the flight landed in Dublin. In between, Broek said that he was willing to donate €1,500 (£1329) to the staff, but the judge did not allow saying he cannot avoid the consequences of what he did. He has given two months of jail but later walked free from court after being granted bail pending an appeal.