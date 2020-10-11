The Delhi University's first cut-off list for undergraduate admission has gone as high as it can possibly be - a full 100%. Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) is offering three undergrad courses BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) Psychology for which students need to have full 100% scores. Seeing the cent percent cut-offs, students are definitely in for a shock as a lot of people will not be able to grab the seats, going by the first cut off. Meanwhile, to release their tensions of this admission process, students have reacted with funny memes and jokes. #DuCutoff is trending online with the set of regular meme templates and jokes on Twitter.

Nearly 70,000 seats are vacant and the admission process begins on October 12. Officials say the cut-offs are higher this year as more students have scored above 95% in their board examinations. Over 3,50,00 students have applied for the undergraduate seats at DU and the first list has been far from comforting for many. Same trend has been seen for most top colleges in here with lists closing at 99% or more. To deal with the tough competition for seats and tensions of the admission process, netizens have made some memes and jokes that may bring a smile to your faces. 'Teacher: What Comes After...' is Latest Funny Memes Trend: Check Hilarious Jokes on Woman Showing Papers to Cat Meme Format.

Check Some Funny Memes and Jokes on DU Cut-Off:

First Reactions to The List

Toppers Be Like...

DU's first cut-off at 100% and yeh dekh ke topper ke bhi 😂#DuCutoff pic.twitter.com/sfoj5tZega — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) October 11, 2020

Students With 95% Scores

After getting After looking 95% at In boards #DuCutoff 1st list pic.twitter.com/jE2LDZcNxH — prashant.tripathi (@haa_pata_hai) October 11, 2020

Utha Lo!

All Students Right Now

HAHAHA

Dettol couldn't clear the cut off list of LSR because dettol kills only 99.9% of germs#DuCutoff pic.twitter.com/7JglczbVqP — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) October 10, 2020

Wipe Your Tears

To all the general category students after seeing #DuCutoff 1st list - pic.twitter.com/AkurLdbSkd — Shhhhharma (@shhhhharma) October 11, 2020

Go Back!

DU are you listening?

This time the admission process which begins tomorrow, will be completely online because of the pandemic. A total of five cut-off lists are expected and a new session will commence on November 18. Meanwhile, if you never aimed at getting into these colleges then you can just enjoy these memes and jokes. Share them with your friends who are probably stressed out because of these cut-off list.

