Elderly Asian Man Attacked and Humiliated by Locals While Collecting Cans in San Francisco, Distressing Video Goes Viral

A distressing video has surfaced on all the social media platforms that shockingly reveals the brutality of a few locals at San Francisco’s Bayview neighbourhood. The clip shows an elderly Asian man being attacked and humiliated by locals. He was collecting empty cans in the neighbourhood before he was assaulted and reduced to tears. According to media reports, the disturbing footage was first posted on Instagram, but was later deleted by the user. It was reposted by another user on Twitter, gaining worldwide attention calling for help. After the clip went viral, the San Francisco Police Department responded to it and noted that they had initiated an investigation into the matter. #WeStandWithQuaden Trends on Twitter, Comedian Brad Williams Raises $150,000 for Bullied Dwarf Boy Quaden Whose Heartbreaking Video Went Viral.

In the video, multiple individuals can be seen heckling the older man while he was collecting the bags of empty cans. One person is seen running after the man and even hitting him with a stick. Although it is too early to say if it was a hate crime, as the police department rightly reported, the person behind the camera was heard saying, “I hate Asians,” at the end of the video.

Watch the Viral Video:

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

The San Francisco Police department responding to the video said, “We appreciate everyone bringing this video to our attention. At this time, we would like to announce we have initiated an investigation into this matter and we are attempting to ID the victim and/or witnesses. Anyone with further information is asked to contact us. Thank you all.”

Check SFPD's Tweet:

We appreciate everyone bringing this video to our attention. At this time, we would like to announce we have initiated an investigation into this matter and we are attempting to ID the victim and/or witnesses. Anyone with further information is asked to contact us. Thank you all — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 24, 2020

The police department, in another tweet, requested the public to help them identify the victim. They have shared SFPD 24-hour tip line contact number so anyone who recognises the man or has any information related to the incident can connect with the officers.

Another Tweet by SFPD:

❗️#SFPD Requesting Public Assistance❗️ San Francisco Police are asking for your help in identifying the victim in a viral video -> https://t.co/zw1bcM4Gy5. Please contact us if you have any information at 1-415-575-4444. Thank you all for your continued assistance. #SF #BayArea pic.twitter.com/MCFwts405D — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2020

According to media reports, SFPD has been getting calls since the incident made to the headlines. There also have been multiple calls online to identify those in the video. People sympathised with the man who was targeted and demanded immediate action. As per the California law, residents can redeem empty bottles and cans for about five to ten cents each.