Non-Gazetted Railway Employees to Get Productivity Linked Bonus by Government in 2019–20? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, September 14: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Railway Ministry has issued an order stating that the government will give Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to eligible non-gazetted railway employees in 2019-2020. The fake order quotes the Rail Ministry saying that the President is pleased to sanction Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) which is equal to the wages of 78 days without any ceiling on wages for the year 2019-20 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees inciding all RPF/RPSF personnel. Railway Ministry Planning to Cut Salaries of Over 13 Lakh Employees? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth.

The claim states: 'An order purportedly issued by @RailMinIndia claiming that government will give Productivity Linked Bonus to eligible non-gazetted railway employees in 2019-2020 is making the rounds of social media'. A fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed the misleading information and revealed that the claim was fake and no such order has been issued by the Rail Ministry. “This claim is Fake. No such order has been issued”, the PIB tweeted. Railway Ministry Not to Pay Salaries to Rail Employees in 2020–21 Due to Financial Crunch? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth.

Here's the tweet:

Claim: An order purportedly issued by @RailMinIndia claiming that government will give Productivity Linked Bonus to eligible non-gazetted railway employees in 2019-2020 is making the rounds of social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such order has been issued. pic.twitter.com/3FfTMOasAt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 13, 2020

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, several such fake rumours have been widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, which trigger panic among people. The government has time and again warned people of such misleading post and have urged them not to fall a prey to such fake news and visit the official government websites for authentic information.

