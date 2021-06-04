WhatsApp Message Claiming Govt Is Providing Phase 4 COVID-19 Relief Fund Is Fake! PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi, June 4: A viral WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Central government is providing Phase 4 COVID-19 relief fund to people of the country. This fake information comes at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The viral claim titled as 'Government support for COVID-19', urges people to apply for the fund online on a website named cutt.ly.

The fake claim states, "Apply for the government Phase 4 COVID-19 relief fund grant provided by the government. Hurry now, it takes just a few seconds to apply. Don't miss this opportunity". The WhatsApp forward further shares a link and urges people to apply to avail the benefit. COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked on Telegram Using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Debunking the false information, a fact check was done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which stated that the WhatsApp forward claiming that the Central Government is providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund is fake. "This WhatsApp forward claiming that the Central Government is providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund is #FAKE!", it stated. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

This WhatsApp forward claiming that the Central Government is providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund is #FAKE! Do not believe such forwarded messages and never disclose any personal information on these fraudulent websites.#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/8f0yDZDIZm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 4, 2021

Issuing a clarification, the PIB urged people not to believe in such forwarded messages and advised people never to disclose any personal information on these fraudulent websites.

