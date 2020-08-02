Every year the first Sunday in August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. This commemoration serves as a reminder to let our support system know how special they are for us and is filled with parties, gifting and of course, sharing Happy Friendship Day wishes and messages. Friendship Day 2020 will be commemorated on August 2, and this year’s celebration is sure to be very different but extremely important. Many people also enjoy sharing Friendship Day quotes, sayings on friends and life lessons on friendship on their Facebook & Instagram Status, WhatsApp Messages and Stickers and more. Friendship Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Friendship Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

In recent times most of us have really understood the importance of the friends in our lives, and this Friendship Day is an excellent opportunity for us to make these special few in our lives feel loved. From texting each other through a particularly difficult night, where neither of you could sleep to sharing recipes, being on video call for hours and even missing all the hugs that we would have shared, there is a lot that many of us have experienced in the recent lockdown. And while we may still have to keep outdistance, this Friendship Day sets the perfect pretext for us to celebrate our friendship safely and sensibly. Happy Friendship Day 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Wishes, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Wish Your Best Friends.

From planning extravagant virtual parties and high-teas from home, to ordering your best friend’s favourite meal through no-contact delivery, there are various new ways of bringing in this celebration together. And as we continue to face this new challenge before us, heads on, here are some fantastic Friendship Day quotes, sayings on friends and life lessons on friendships that you can share online to bring in Friendship Day 2020!

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Quotes Reads: “A True Friend Never Gets in Your Way Unless You Happen to Be Going Down.” – Arnold H. Glasgow

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Quotes Reads: “I Don’t Need a Friend Who Changes When I Change and Who Nods When I Nod; My Shadow Does That Much Better.” – Plutarch

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Quotes Reads: “It Is Not a Lack of Love, but a Lack of Friendship That Makes Unhappy Marriages.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Quotes Reads: “Be Slow to Fall Into Friendship; but When Thou Art In, Continue Firm & Constant.” – Socrates

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Quotes Reads:“Let Us Be Grateful to the People Who Make Us Happy; They Are the Charming Gardeners Who Make Our Souls Blossom.” – Marcel Proust

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Quotes Reads: “Tis the Privilege of Friendship to Talk Nonsense, and to Have Her Nonsense Respected.” – Charles Lamb

Quotes Reads: “Friendship Is Born at That Moment When One Person Says to Another, ’What! You Too? I Thought I Was the Only One.” – C.S. Lewis

Quotes Reads: “Don’t Make Friends Who Are Comfortable to Be With. Make Friends Who Will Force You to Lever Yourself Up.” – Thomas J. Watson

Quotes Reads: “Ultimately the Bond of All Companionship, Whether in Marriage or in Friendship, Is Conversation.” – Oscar Wilde

Quotes Reads: “The Real Test of Friendship Is Can You Literally Do Nothing With the Other Person? Can You Enjoy Those Moments of Life That Are Utterly Simple?” – Eugene Kennedy

Quotes Reads: “Try to Be a Rainbow in Someone’s Cloud.” – Maya Angelou

Quotes Reads: “There Is Nothing I Would Not Do for Those Who Are Really My Friends.” – Jane Austen

We hope that you have a jolly and memorable time this Friendship Day and make sure that your closest friends know their importance in your life. While the fact is that we need to express our love and appreciation for friends more often, it is always good to begin somewhere. And we hope you begin on this Friendship Day 2020!

