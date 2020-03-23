Funny Memes and Jokes That Will Make You LOL Hard and Take Away Your Self-Quarantine Blues

Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagarm)

Coronavirus outbreak showed us days we had never thought we would have to ever witness. People confined to their houses(for their own safety) no physical contact, not even a handshake, and this is just the least of all the problems. There are people dying because of COVID 19 and there is immense fear amongst all of us. However, amid all this, it's imperative that we keep our heads high and the mood lightened. Social distancing and self-quarantine can impact your mental health, especially when the fear of coronavirus is lingering everywhere, but that shouldn't weigh you down. There is nothing more important than smiling more often and laughing with your loved ones. And during times like these funny memes and jokes come in handy. Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

There is really nothing better than memes that can make you laugh instantly. They are super funny, relatable and make you feel a little less bad about yourself. Plus there are memes that particularly make you and your close ones laugh because they are linked to your inside jokes? There are just so many types of memes only and amid this pandemic, you might want to share these funny memes and jokes online:

Happened To All Of Us!

All The Singles Say, Aye!

Reminds Us Of Scooby-Doo

A Harry Potter Question That Will Always Remain Unanswered

LOL

There Is Always a Bright Side To Everything

The Never-Ending WFH Memes

WhatsApp Forward Memes

Please send across funny memes and jokes to each other to put a smile on your loved ones' face. It is in times like this that it is so important to spread a LOL. We will not let this anxiety and fear get us and let's do everything in our possible way to stay away and still care about others.