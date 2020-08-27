Nobody says no to Gulab Jamun, unless they have some serious taste bud issues. Okay, that may not be it, but people cannot resist having this delicious dessert item. But having being used to eating them in small-sized dough balls, would you like eating pancakes made of them? If you are particularly not a fan of pancakes with maple syrup then this is definitely not for you. A video of Gulab Jamun pancakes has been shared on Twitter. Unlike most times, where people just slam such combinations, this recipe has some in its favour as well. The TikTok recipe video is going on Twitter and people are divided, if it is worth trying or not?

Twitter has been a place where you come across the most bizarre food combinations. Some people just like to irk others by posting pictures of unappetising foods to have together. So be it Maggi noodles with Makke Di Roti or Kaju Katli with ketchup, people have slammed others who have ruined their foodgasm. Now a user has shared a recipe of Gulab Jamun Pancake, wherein the woman uses Gulab Jamun mix to make pancakes and uses Chashni, the sweet syrup as a topping over them. Ummm or Yummm? Twitterati is divided. Remember, Gulab Jamun Pav? Someone tried that too last year.

Check The Video of Gulab Jamun Pancake Recipe:

The video is going viral and some people just want to have it right away. While for some others it is too sweet and doesn't do justice to their beloved Gulab Jamun. Check some reactions:

Want This

Wtf I need this right now... — WaffleBones (@bones_waffle) August 26, 2020

Eat it Like It Is

Eat Gulab Jamun the way God intended it to be consumed. Thank you. — Krish K (@krishnakeshab) August 26, 2020

Incredible

Omg this looks incredible — Cassie Muise (@cassiemuise) August 26, 2020

Nope!

Will Take it For 2020

It's 2020 and I will take it https://t.co/DP3qrbdcfc — Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) August 26, 2020

It's Illegal

This is illegal af https://t.co/sIGr7QG8Ac — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) August 26, 2020

Ruined!

why do people ruin things 🙄 https://t.co/xpvw2qWMBd — ☁️ (@_rabiahhhh_) August 26, 2020

Can't Stop Thinking

I can’t stop thinking about this — Avani (@avanijariwala) August 26, 2020

So there are a lot of mixed reactions but most people seem okay to want to try this. Others have said that it is just Malpua, another sweet dessert from India. But what do you think? Would be ready for Gulab Jamun in a pancake form or you'll let this pass?

