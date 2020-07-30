Fans are delighted as cricketer Hardik Pandya just announced that he and his partner Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy! Wishes are continuously pouring in for the couple ever since the all-rounder took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable picture of the baby's hands with fans. He captioned the picture with “We are blessed with our baby boy,” with a picture that didn't have the baby’s face. While there are several warm wishes shared on social media for the duo, funny memes and jokes have their fair share of presence as well! Yes, people are overwhelmed and are expressing their happiness via hilarious memes and jokes as well. Hardik Pandya - Natasa Stankovic Blessed with a Baby Boy - Here's Looking at the Couple's Happy Pictures from Her Maternity Photoshoot.

Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote “Many many congratulations,” . “So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one,” wrote actor-singer Sophie Choudry. Along with the heartfelt messages, some people are also sharing funny memes and jokes that will make you LOL while we celebrate little one's birth. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had announced their engagement on January 1 and now surprised fans with the good news of her pregnancy on May 31. Fans are overwhelmed with good news one after the other and are sharing funny memes and jokes to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at the best ones:

Congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasha for baby boy ♥️♥️ Cricket's Pair of Mufasa and Simba 😍😍😍 Retweet Guys if Agree 🔁#HardikPandya #BabyPandya pic.twitter.com/PxQuDLzRjG — IPL 2020 - News, Score & Videos #IPL2020 #IPL (@CricketDailyIN) July 30, 2020

LOL

Hardik pandya blessed with the baby boy Meanwhile Virat kohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/OrS7uEArVW — AK (@IAM_DALE05) July 30, 2020

ROFL

#HardikPandya blessed with a baby boy Taimur to kareena kapoor and saif ali khan:- pic.twitter.com/qniRGXWjdq — Kritika (@chal_chal_away) July 30, 2020

LMAO

True That!

#HardikPandya Meanwhile hardik pandya 's mother is waiting for their grandchildren . pic.twitter.com/ID9jMf7Gku — Avinav Raj🙏 (@weird07_) July 30, 2020

Aww

Mubarak ho!

While the cricket world has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, another good news is that fans will be able to witness Hardik back on the field. While the pandemic had caused the 2020 edition of the IPL to be indefinitely postponed indefinitely but he might play for Mumbai Indians (MI) now that IPL is now set to be held anytime between September 19 to November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).