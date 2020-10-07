Hissar, October 7: A 8-foot long python weighing around 30 kg was rescued by the Forest Department from a car in the auto market in Hissar, Haryana on Wednesday.

The forest department was informed by a worker in the Hissar's auto market that a huge snake was spotted in the back of his car, said Rameshwar Das, Inspector, Forest Department. The python was later released in the deer park.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Haryana: An 8-feet-long python rescued by Forest Department in Hisar today. It was later handed over to the authorities at the Deer Park, Hisar. pic.twitter.com/wLrF4JMoWW — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

"On receiving information, our team reached the spot and rescued the python. It was released in the deer park. The python weighing 25-30 kg was 8-foot long was in good health and shape," he told ANI.