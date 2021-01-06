Do you love the horror genre? Even if you might pee your pants our spook out, are you among the ones who still watches the haunted movies or loves reading the horror literature? Or have you curiously read about Anabelle, the demonic doll? If you are among the ones who look for haunted places then India too has many such spots. Today we have a story for you from Delhi. The Dwarka 9 Metro Station here is popularly believed to be haunted by the spirit of a woman, specifically a spooky looking tree. Read on to know what's the haunted tale behind this scary tree in Delhi's Dwarka metro station. Sleeping Alone at Night? These Instances of People Seeing 'Ghosts' in Their 'Haunted' Homes Will Make You Sleep With Your Lights ON! (Watch Spooky Videos).

Tale of Haunted Tree in Dwarka 9 Metro Station

Banyan or Peepal trees are considered superstitious and said to have a presence of some paranormal by some people. It is believed that a tree near Dwarka 9 Metro Station witnessed an accident many years ago. A woman was severely injured but no one arrived to help and she died here at the spot. It is believed that her spirit now resides on the tree here and slaps around those who pass this road late in the night. While that may sound extreme, there are records where people have mentioned of feeling an errie presence here, every time they pass it. Some have also seen a ghostly woman but by the time they realise and look at it again, she disappears. The creepy woman is even said to run alongside the speedy cars, spooky! Horror Tale of Saffron BPO in Gurgaon: Ghost Story of Girl Named Rose 'The Dead Girl Living' Will Make You Hope It's Not Real!

Till date, the mystery of the spirit is not known as some speculate the cause of her death is unclear. To ward off the evil, some people have even tied sacred threads here and kept pictures of Gods in the past. It is also said that the spirit curses passersby and they are likely to meet an accident.

