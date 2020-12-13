Memes have become an important part of our lives and that is exactly what Instagram's new statistics suggest. Instagram's recent blog revealed that almost one million memes were shared every day on the social media platform. Right from "How it started and how it is going", your LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder DP meme to the very famous Elf on a Shelf, so many types of funny memes were loved this year. Instagram revealed that "while our social lives moved to video chats and live streams in our living rooms, there is one thing that brought us together even if we couldn't be together physically…memes", and we cannot agree more! YouTube Down Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Netizens LOL at Doubting Their Wi-Fi Initially! Hilarious Posts Go Viral While the Video-Sharing App Is Up and Running Now.

Memes made for the much-needed respite amid these testing times. The coronavirus pandemic shook the whole world and during this time, the smiles that were put on our faces by meme-makers whenever we checked our phones was unmatchable. "Over 1 million posts mentioning “meme” are shared to Instagram each day. From memes that made us LOL and went straight into the group DM to the memes that made us feel seen and let us know we were all in this together -- this year, more than ever before, memes kept us sane and helped us cope when we were six feet apart or more", revealed Instagram.

The year started with LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder DP meme:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

‘I hope this email finds you well’ meme

“Hope this email finds you well” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/KBodCvZHfC — waviest (@therealwavybaby) August 27, 2020

My Plans vs. 2020 meme

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/s2BzXqDynZ — Radio X (@RadioX) May 19, 2020

From 'How It Started' to 'Elf on a Shelf' Check out the Favorite Funny Memes of 2020

'How it Started' & 'Elf on a Shelf' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It wasn't just funny memes and jokes for Instagram but it also announced that the world wasn’t all about resorting to sarcasm and sharing memes but that the platform was also used positively. Right from educating others and also spreading others, many informative posts were also shared on Instagram, for example, "Black lives matter" took over the internet and created a revolution online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).