Italian Priest Turns on Filters by Mistake During Live Streaming Mass; Internet is in Splits (Watch Video)

Italian Priest Turns on Filters by Mistake During Live Streaming Mass (Photo Credits: Vista Agenzia Televisiva Nazionale YouTube)

The Coronavirus outbreak has halted quite a lot of events, gatherings and programmes. Many places of worship also shut down and they resorted to streaming of the prayers or ceremonies online. As people are practising social distancing, many events were live-streamed on the internet. Among them was an Italian priest who resorted to the social media to address people but little did he known he was going to go viral. After turning on the live streaming, by mistake, he turned on the filters feature. Sharman Joshi Requesting 'God to Kill Virus' in 3 Idiots is The Most Relatable Dialogue During Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

And as he stood away from the camera to pray, different funny filters appeared on his face. From dumbles, black goggles to headgears, too many filters appeared back to back on the screen. The video was shared by a Reddit user with the caption, "Priest in Italy live streams mass, activates filters by mistake." The priest can be seen looking into the camera as the filters kept changing. While some commented that somebody should have helped him with the technical knowledge, while others said the video made them laugh for hours together. Extroverts vs Introverts in Quarantine Funny Memes: Jokes on How Different People Are Dealing With Social Distancing Trend Online.

Italian Priest Turns on Filters During Live Streaming Mass:

As the video went viral, various reactions began to flood social media platforms, One of the comments read, "God bless you, Father. For offering the mass, first, but then allowing us to enjoy a good laugh. Medicine for the soul and mind." Another reads, "Thank you Father for some accidental light amidst our current situation." Another user wrote, "Love the humor in the midst of sorrows and tears. It was very natural. God bless you Father."